Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In this episode, WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee from LWO will defend their titles against The War Raiders, consisting of Erik and Ivar. Additionally, Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day will face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio from LWO in a singles match. Fans can also look forward to hearing from the winner of The Last Time Is Now Tournament, who will either be “The Ring General” GUNTHER or “The Mega Star” LA Knight.

