Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In the King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will face The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. Additionally, “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY, will compete against The Judgment Day’s “Big Mami Cool,” Raquel Rodriguez, in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match. WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will also be making his return.

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