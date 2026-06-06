Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (6/12/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air live on Netflix internationally and on the USA Network in the U.S.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

In the King of the Ring Tournament, “Main Event” Jey Uso, “The Megastar” LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Bálor will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match during the first round. Additionally, in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill will face off in their own Fatal 4-Way Match for the first round. Furthermore, “The Ring General” GUNTHER will announce his condition for the rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.