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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (6/26/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network.

The taped show will begin at 8 PM ET at the O2 Arena in London, England.

In this episode, Kiana James will face “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia in a singles match, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Paige will take on Jacy Jayne from Fatal Influence in another singles match.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.

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