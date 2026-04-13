Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/15/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington. This episode, titled “Spring Breakthru,” will serve as the post-Dynasty show.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a featured match, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against “The Brickhouse,” Kamille. This matchup follows Kamille’s return, during which she attacked Nightingale on the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show. Nightingale sought revenge after Kamille won a squash match, but was laid out. During the main card, Nightingale appeared in a backstage segment where she expressed her determination to end Kamille’s comeback before it could even begin.

Additionally, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that newly crowned AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight will defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders. AEW World Champion MJF will also defend his title against Darby Allin.

Knight won the TNT Championship in the Casino Gauntlet Match at the Dynasty pay-per-view, claiming the vacant title that was relinquished by Kyle Fletcher due to an injury sustained on the March 28 episode of Collision. MJF successfully defended his title against Kenny Omega in the main event of the pay-per-view, while Allin earned his title shot by defeating Andrade El Idolo earlier that night. Khan mentioned that he attempted to inform MJF about his title defense for Dynamite, but the champion left the building before he could do so.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.