Backstage Update On Adam Cole’s AEW Status

During the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question regarding AEW star Adam Cole, who has been sidelined since last year due to an injury.

Sapp mentioned that, as far as he has heard, there are currently no plans for Cole to return to the ring, nor have there been any discussions about him traveling with AEW or participating in events on the road. He noted that Cole seems to be in the same situation he was in last July, when he announced he would relinquish the AEW TNT Title at All In: Texas. Sapp also emphasized that Tony Khan values Cole and wants to keep him on the AEW team.

It was previously reported that Cole was dealing with concussion issues following AEW All In: Texas; however, this has not been confirmed by Cole or AEW. Last month, AEW’s Matt Jackson provided an update on Cole in Being the Elite, stating that he believes Cole is “improving” every day.