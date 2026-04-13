Gabe Kidd Injured At AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan Says He’s Out Indefinitely

Gabe Kidd suffered an apparent injury during the World Trios Championship match at AEW Dynasty, forcing him to be removed from the bout midway through.

According to Fightful Select, Kidd was taken backstage during the match and appeared to be legitimately hurt, with reports noting he was holding his wrist. The situation led to a last-minute adjustment, with those involved having to alter the planned finish on the fly.

The match ultimately saw The Conglomeration, featuring a returning Kyle O’Reilly, defeat The Dogs to capture the AEW World Trios Championships. It remains unclear whether the title change was always planned or influenced by Kidd’s injury.

Further details were provided during the post-show media scrum, where Tony Khan confirmed that Kidd is expected to be out of action indefinitely. Khan stated that the injury is believed to be related to Kidd’s shoulder, although additional evaluation is still ongoing and no firm timetable has been set for his return.

Kidd is one-third of The Dogs alongside David Finlay and Clark Connors, and the group had only recently captured the AEW World Trios Championships during an episode of Collision taped after Dynamite.

Kidd signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year as part of that trio, making the timing of the injury particularly unfortunate.

More updates on Kidd’s condition are expected as they become available.