Updated Lineup For AEW Dynasty 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Dynasty Pay-Per-View (PPV), which is set to take place later tonight.

During the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show, Jurassic Express’ AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will defend his title against Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family. Additionally, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will defend their titles against Hyan and Maya World. AEW World Trios Champions The Dogs, made up of Clark Connors, Gabe Kidd, and David Finlay, will also be in action, defending their titles against Roderick Strong and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration, along with a mystery partner.

Previously announced for the event is a singles match featuring Chris Jericho facing Ricochet from The Demand. Furthermore, the Don Callis Family, which includes NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will compete against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a tag team match.

Also confirmed for the event is AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley from the Death Riders, who will defend his title against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay. The AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against Jamie Hayter from The Brawling Birds. Additionally, Alex Windsor, also from The Brawling Birds, will take on “The Problem” Marina Shafir from the Death Riders in another singles match during the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show.

In yet another singles match, Darby Allin will face Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family, and AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega.

Lastly, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, comprised of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against Cage & Cope, featuring Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland.

AEW Dynasty 2026 will take place on Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The event will be available for live streaming on PPV, HBO Max at a discounted price, DAZN, and other platforms.

#AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR

7e/4p on HBO Max

Tomorrow, 4/12! AEW National Title@Boy_Myth_Legend vs @DUNKZILLADavis After Mark Davis gave AEW National Champion Jungle Jack the piledriver that led to the @TheDonCallis Family win on Dynamite, Davis challenges for the title, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/SG1lTRSx1S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2026

#AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR

7e/4p on HBO Max

Tomorrow 4/12! AEW Women's World Tag Team Title@MeganBayne + @Lena_Kross vs @_thehyan + @MayaWorldd After Hyan + Maya World's big win over The IInspiration on ROH, Divine Dominion granted them a chance to step into their domain, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/tkjQQqdjbx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2026