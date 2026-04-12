Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is officially back with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), as his new deal was finalized in the past month.

While specific details of his contract have not been disclosed, it is believed that Jericho has signed a multi-year agreement with the company.

The report also noted that Jericho had discussions with WWE about a potential return to the promotion.

He allegedly indicated to others that he was open to the idea of returning to WWE, but he believed that the promotion would require him to end his outside projects. Regarding his name being referred to as just “Jericho,” Fightful reports that this is at his own insistence, although he will still be introduced as Chris Jericho on television at times.

Jericho’s previous contract was originally expected to expire at the end of 2025. However, it was extended after the time he was away from weekly programming was added. Jericho took a hiatus from AEW last April, which led to speculation about his return to WWE once his contract expired. However, that did not come to fruition, as Jericho made his return to AEW TV on the April 1st episode of Dynamite.