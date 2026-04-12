AEW Dynasty Results – April 12, 2026

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with their annual AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, which gets started with the hour-long ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show at 7/6c, leading into the main card at 8/7c.

The opening video airs to get AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour officially off-and-running. We then settle inside Rogers Arena, where Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Wight welcome us to the pre-show. They run down the lineup for tonight as the official match graphics flash on the screen.

We settle into the first video package looking at the story leading up to a featured match later this evening, which in this case is Cope & Cage vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Kamille Returns, Attacks Willow Nightingale

In a digital exclusive released just before the start of tonight’s AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour pre-show, which they air now, Willow Nightingale was shown being interviewed after arriving to Rogers Arena, only to be attacked by the returning Kamille. “I’m back, baby,” Kamille says. Paquette says Kamille will make her in-ring return on Zero Hour.

Now a video package airs to tell the story leading up to another featured match scheduled for later this evening, which in this case is the world title main event pitting MJF one-on-one against Kenny Omega.

Alex Windsor vs. Marina Shafir

We head to ringside, where Excalibur welcomes us and gets us ready for our first pre-show match of the evening. The Death Riders accompany Marina Shafir as she makes her way out through the crowd for women’s singles action. Alex Windsor, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, makes her way out next. The bell sounds and off we go.

Shafir dominates the offense for the most part for a few minutes. Windsor begins ‘Hulk’ing Up,’ no-selling the offense from The Death Riders member, before delivering some headbutts and a spin-slam for a victory in a very basic opener.

Winner: Alex Windsor

Kamille vs. Big Anne

We learn from the commentary that as a result of the attack from Kamille earlier, Willow Nightingale is not cleared to compete as scheduled tonight. Out comes Kamille for her return. In the ring is her opponent, Big Anne. The bell sounds, and a minute or two and change later, it rings again. Kamille wins an easy squash match.

After the match, we see medical staff trying to hold Nightingale back on the stage. Her shoulders are taped up as a result of the attack earlier from Kamille. She makes it to the ring, but Kamille attacks her again, ultimately leaving her laying with a big pump-kick.

Winner: Kamille

AEW National Championship

“Jungle” Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis

Now it’s time for our first championship contest of the evening. After a brief video package, we return live, where Mark Davis makes his way out. He settles in the ring. “Tarzan Boy” plays, the crowd comes to life, and out comes “Jungle” Jack Perry for an AEW National Championship defense.

The bell sounds to get things started. Davis over-powers Perry early on, but Perry begins fighting back and getting in some offense of his own. He looks for a piledriver on the big man, but Davis defends and sends Perry out to the floor. He then hits a vicious suplex while dropping down to the floor, slamming Perry ribs-first on the apron.

Davis mauls Perry upon getting him back in the ring. He hoists Perry up, but Perry counters in mid-air with a DDT. He is then able to successfully hoist the big man up, hitting Davis with a piledriver for a close two-count. The crowd was shocked at the kick-out. Perry hits a hurricanrana into a pin to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW National Champion: “Jungle” Jack Perry

AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championships

Divine Dominion (c) vs. Maya & Hyan World

From one championship contest directly into another we go, as up next is Divine Dominion defending their AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championships against Maya and Hyan World. The challengers make their way out first. Then with over-the-top fire pyro, the reigning champs Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, head to the ring.

At the bell, things get started quickly, with Kross and Hyan kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset. We see a lot of quick tags and competitive back-and-forth action early on, but it isn’t long before Divine Dominion begin dominating en route to a pin and victory to retain their titles.

Winners and STILL AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions: Divine Dominion

The Young Bucks vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada

The commentators wrap things up on the Zero Hour pre-show, and we make the transition into the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s event. The opening video plays to get things started, and then we return inside Rogers Arena for our opening contest.

The theme for Konosuke Takeshita hits and out he comes. The coin drops and out comes his partner for tonight, and opponent at AEW Double Or Nothing, Kazuchika Okada. Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary. The Young Bucks make their way out and this match gets underway.

Nick and Takeshita start the match. Nick applies a side-headlock, but Takeshita eventually drops him with a shoulder tackle. Takeshita follows with a leaping shoulder tackle, and then Okada tags in. Okada and Takeshita drop Nick with a double shoulder tackle, and then they shake hands.

Okada connects with a senton and tags Takeshita back in, but Nick takes them down and tags in Matt. The Bucks double-team Okada, and then do the same to Takeshita. The Bucks clothesline Takeshita to the outside, and then Nick drops him and Okada with a springboard moonsault.

The Bucks fake out Okada in the ring and send Takeshita back to the floor with a dropkick. Okada comes back and sends the Bucks into each other before slamming Nick into the barricade and the steps. Takeshita gets Matt in a rear choke in the ring, and then drops him with a boot to the face.

Okada tags in, but Takeshita brings Matt to the commentary table, where Callis gouges his eyes. Okada gets Matt back into the ring and drops him with a DDT for a two count. Takeshita tags in, but Matt fights back with elbow strikes. Matt sends them to the floor and drops Takeshita with a cutter.

Matt goes for the tag, but Okada pulls Nick to the floor. Okada slams Nick on the floor and puts on the Bucks’ gear to mock them. Matt drops him with a superkick, but Takeshita delivers an exploder suplex to Matt for a two count. Matt fights back and delivers a double bulldog before tagging Nick in.

Nick delivers right hands and causes them to headbutt before connecting with quick kicks. Nick stomps on Okada’s back, and then delivers a backstabber to Takeshita. Nick drops Okada with a cutter and goes for the cover, but Takeshita breaks it up at two.

Matt comes back in, and the Bucks apply Sharpshooters. Okada goes to tap, but Takeshita stops him. They slap each other in the face to fire up, and then make it to the ropes. Matt tags back in and the Bucks double-team Takeshita for a bit. Okada comes back in and the match breaks down.

Okada gets sent bck out, and then Takeshita gets dropped with a hurricanrana. The Bucks deliver superkicks to Okada, and then they drop an elbow and connect with a senton for a two count. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver, but Okada makes the save and he and Takeshita deliver piledrivers.

Okada goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Takeshita puts Matt up top and Okada tries to join, but Matt elbows him back down. Takeshita drops Matt with a superplex, and then delivers knee strikes to Matt. Nick shoves Okada into the cover to break it up.

As things continue, we see more back-and-forth with Takeshita and Okada accidentally hitting each other multiple times. This leads to the finish, which has Takeshita stopping Jackson as he is ready to finish a Khan Driver. He decides to let him go, allowing him to hit the move and pin Okada. Takeshita flips Okada off afterwards.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

The pre-match video package airs now to set the stage for our second PPV bout of the evening, which features the returning Chris Jericho going one-on-one against Ricochet. Back live, Ricochet makes his way out with The Gates of Agony. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

‘Judas in My Mind’ by Fozzy plays and the fire pyro erupts as Chris Jericho, covered in purple per usual since his return to AEW, makes his way to the ring as the fans inside Rogers Arena sing along with the catchy self-made entrance theme.

The bell sounds and Jericho gets a standing ovation and a chant-break, before anything even happens. Fans roar with “Jericho! Jericho!” chants. They eventually lock-up and Jericho’s first match in a 375 days is now officially underway. Fans chant “You still got it” after a simple lock up.

They chant “Bald! Bald!” and he points at Ricochet’s chrome dome, as the commentators point out Jericho paying more attention to the crowd than his opponent early on. Jericho literally directly says “he’s bald” into the camera and microphone at ringside. Back in the ring, he goes back to work on said-baldie.

Ricochet comes back with right hands and a boot to the face. Ricochet goes for a cross-body, but Jericho counters with a dropkick and follows with a bulldog. Ricochet delivers a shot to send Jericho to the apron, and then they exchange shots and kicks. Ricochet delivers a Death Valley Driver, but Jericho breaks the count at nine.

Ricochet drops him with a dive through the ropes and sends him into the barricade and steps. Ricochet gets Jericho back into the ring and connects with a kick in the corner. Ricochet follows with a trip and a low kick to Jericho’s chest. Ricochet stops on Jericho and follows with a running kick to his head.

Ricochet works over Jericho’s arm, and then GOA get involved behind the referee’s back. Ricochet continues to work over Jericho’s arm, but Jericho counters with body shots. Jericho kicks Ricochet in the face and follows with shoulder tackles. Jericho connects with the Lionsault and goes for the Liontamer, but Ricochet gets free.

Jericho delivers a hip-toss and kicks him in the back, but Ricochet slams him into the middle turnbuckle. Ricochet delivers a Northern Lights suplex, but Jericho comes back and goes for the Liontamer. Liona gets on the apron and Kaun attacks Jericho from behind, and then Ricochet delivers a knee strike and another Death Valley Driver.

Ricochet splashes onto Jericho and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Ricochet picks Jericho up, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker for a two count. They exchange shots and Jericho chops Ricochet into the corner. Jericho puts Ricochet up top and delivers right hands before dropping him with a hurricanrana.

Ricochet comes back with a pair of kicks, and then follows with a Northern Lights suplex and a brain-buster. Ricochet delivers Vertigo and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Ricochet goes up top, but Jericho cuts him off and delivers a chop. Jericho climbs, but Ricochet gouges his eyes and knocks him back down.

Ricochet goes for a splash, but Jericho counters with a Codebreaker for a two count. Jericho applies the Walls of Jericho, but Kaun gets into the ring and Liona pulls Ricochet to the ropes. Jericho dropkicks Ricochet into Liona and hits a dive. Jericho slams Liona into the barricade and drops Kaun with the Judas Effect.

He then gets Ricochet back into the ring. Liona comes back and slams Jericho into the steps before rolling him back into the ring. Ricochet connects with a Shooting Star Press, but Jericho kicks out at two. Ricochet delivers the Spirit Gun and follows with the Lionsault for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

As soon as the Jericho-Ricochet bout wraps up, the show immediately shows the graphic for the next match. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo. Back live, Andrade makes his entrance, followed by Allin.

Idolo puts Allin up top and pats his chest before backing away. Allin comes back with a side-headlock and turns it into a hammer-lock. Idolo gets free and applies a surfboard submission before delivering a shot to Allin’s face. Idolo poses in the ropes, but Allin sends him to the floor with a dive.

Idolo slams Allin into the barricade and carries him up the steps. Idolo puts Allin up top and sends him back into the ring with one strike. Idolo flirts with a woman at ringside, but Allin sends him into the barricade with a dive. Allin takes Idolo into the stands and dropkicks him back down the stairs.

Allin takes Idolo back to the ring and splashes him in the corner. Allin goes for another one, but Idolo gets his knees up and delivers the Three Amigos. Idolo sends Allin to the corner and charges, but Allin dodges and delivers a stunner. Allin grabs Idolo, but Idolo counters with a shot and carries Allin to the top.

Allin fights back with elbow strikes and slams Idolo to the mat. Allin locks in a cross-face, but Idolo gets his boot on the ropes to free himself from the situation and keep the match alive. Idolo goes to the outside, but Allin sends him into the commentary table with a dive through the ropes.

Allin puts Idolo in a chair and delivers right hands before biting his head. Allin delivers a dropkick from the top and gets Idolo back into the ring. Idolo rolls back to the apron and Allin tries to suplex him back into the ring, but Idolo suplexes him to the floor. Idolo gets back into the ring, and Allin makes it back in at the nine count.

Idolo delivers double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Idolo goes up top and goes for a moonsault, but Allin rolls away. Idolo connects with a standing moonsault anyway and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Allin’s lip has been split open, and they exchange slaps.

Allin delivers a Scorpion Death Drop and follows with the Coffin Drop, but Idolo gets his arm up at two. Idolo comes back with a spinning back elbow and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Idolo goes for the DM, but Allin rolls through and gets a roll-up for the pin fall. Idolo shakes Allin’s hand and raises his arm.

Winner: Darby Allin

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

FTR (c) vs. Cage & Cope

Championship action is up next, as FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defend against the legendary duo of Cope and Cage. The two teams make their respective entrances, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Wheeler and Cope start the match.

Harwood and Cage brawl to the outside. Cope delivers a shot to Wheeler in the corner and follows with a knee to his back over the middle rope. Cage tags in, and he and Cope slam Wheeler down for a two count. Cage chops Wheeler in the corner and Cope tags back in.

Wheeler ducks to the floor, but Cope follows and sends him into the barricade. Cope throws Wheeler into the barricade again, and then drops Harwood with a right hand. Wheeler gets sent into the barricade once more before Cope gets him back into the ring. Harwood gets involved, and Wheeler drops Cope with a hanging DDT.

Wheeler stomps on Cope and tags Harwood in. FTR double-team Cope on the apron and Harwood follows with chops in the corner. Harwood takes Cope down and applies a rear choke, and then slams him down again after Cope gets to his feet. Wheeler tags in and charges, but Cope ducks in the corner and tags in Cage.

Cage delivers shots to Wheeler, and then chokes Harwood over the middle rope. Cage them chokes both of them over the middle rope before biting Harwood in the corner. Cage slams Wheeler into Harwood, and then delivers right hands to both of them. Cage drops Wheeler with a neck-breaker.

He then delivers a low-blow to Harwood where the referee can’t see it. Cage sends both of them to the floor and takes them down with a dive. Cage gets Harwood back into the ring, and then causes Harwood to knock Wheeler to the floor before getting a two count.

Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Harwood gets free and drops Cage with a few strikes. Harwood goes for the Killswitch, but Cage reverses and delivers it for a two count as Wheeler breaks it up to keep this one alive. Wheeler works over Cage’s arm in the ropes and slams him into the barricade before tagging in.

Wheeler slams Cage’s arm on the top of the barricade, and then wraps it around the ring post a few times. Harwood slams Cage’s arm onto the commentary table a few times and gets him back into the ring. Harwood stomps on Cage’s arm before tagging Wheeler back in.

FTR double-team Cage in the corner before Wheeler takes him down and applies a double wrist-lock. Cage counters with a back-body drop, but Harwood tags in and knocks Cope to the floor. Harwood goes for the cover on Cage, but Cage kicks out at two. FTR go for Power and Glory, but Cage fights out and knocks Wheeler to the floor.

Cage sends Harwood back to the mat and connects with a diving headbutt. Cage gouges Harwood eyes and makes the tag to Cope. Cope drops Harwood with a diving shoulder tackle and deliver a Manhattan Drop to Wheeler. Cope spears Wheeler to the floor, but Harwood sends him throat-first into the middle rope.

Cope comes back with the Impaler DDT and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two. Cope puts Harwood up top and delivers a superplex. Cage goes for a dive, but Harwood gets his knees up; and then Wheeler goes for a dive, but Cope gets his knees up. Cage and Wheeler go to the floor, and Cope locks Harwood in a Texas Cloverleaf.

Cope transitions into a cross-face, and then Cage locks Wheeler in one as well as they get back into the ring. Wheeler bits Cage’s arm to get free and slams Cage into Cope to break the hold. Wheeler grabs one of the belts, but Cage grabs it as well. Cope gets Harwood in a roll-up for a two.

Wheeler gets the belt from Cage and hits Cope in the head with it. Harwood goes for the cover, but Cope kicks out at two. Cope has been busted open and FTR go for the Shatter Machine on Cage, but Cope blocks it and drops Harwood with a Spear. Cope goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two.

Stokely gets involved with Cage, and Cope chases him around the ring. Cope chases Stokely into the ring, and FTR deliver the Shatter Machine. Harwood goes for the cover, but Cage throws Stokely into the cover to break it up. Stokely gets into it with the referee, and the referee shoves him out of the ring.

Cope drops Harwood with a Spear and goes for the cover, but Wheeler breaks it up. Wheeler grabs a chair, but Cage takes it from him. Stokely grabs it, and then Wheeler shoves Cage and the chair into the ring post. Wheeler throws Cage over the timekeeper’s table.

Cope delivers shots to both of them back in the ring. FTR deliver superkicks and go for the FTR Trigger, but Cope dodges and drops both of them with a DDT. Cope pulls himself up, but FTR deliver the Shatter Machine and get the pin fall to retain. Cope is a bloody mess. FTR are still champs.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

Title Match Set For AEW Spring BreakThru

Footage of Kamille returning at attacking Willow Nightingale earlier today airs. Backstage, Nightingale says she will kill Kamille’s comeback before it even begins. Nighitngale says she will see Kamille at Spring BreakThru, and it is made official as an AEW TBS Championship Match for this Wednesday night.

TNT Championship Casino Gauntlet

Bryan Danielson replaces Nigel McGuinness on commentary before things get started with our next match. Now it’s time to crown a new TNT Champion, as the Casino Gauntlet for the vacant title is up next. Tommaso Ciampa and Rush make their respective entrances to get things started.

Ciampa and Rush lock up and exchange shots. Neither man gains the advantage, and then they exchange chops. Rush delivers an elbow strike and stomps him in the corner. Rush kicks Ciampa in the face and poses in the ring, but Ciampa comes back with a kick to the face and stomps Rush down in the opposite corner.

Ciampa follows with a knee strike as Bandido enters the match. Bandido drops Ciampa with a knee strike on the outside, and then drops Rush with a strike in the corner. Bandido dives onto Ciampa, and then kicks Rush in the face. Bandido connects with a cannonball to Rush.

He then follows with a frog splash, but Ciampa breaks up the cover. Ciampa slams Bandido into the corner, and then Rush delivers a knee strike to Ciampa. Rush slams Bandido into the barricade a few times and gets him back into the ring.