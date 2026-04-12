Sunday, April 12, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Identity Of Woman Who Appeared With Andrade El Idolo On AEW Dynamite

By
James Hetfield
-
Andrade El Idolo - Mel Coleman
Andrade El Idolo - Mel Coleman | AEW

During the episode of AEW Dynamite that aired this past Wednesday night, Andrade El Idolo teamed up with his Don Callis Family stablemates, NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Davis.

They faced off against Darby Allin, ROH World Champion Bandido, and AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. In the match, El Idolo showcased his trademark gimmick by finding a woman at ringside and taking a selfie with her.

According to Fightful Select, the woman is Mel Coleman, an artist who has created several paintings for the Don Callis Family that have appeared on the show.

The Don Callis Family secured victory when El Idolo pinned Perry following a devastating DDT, which was preceded by a piledriver from Davis. After the match, the Don Callis Family continued their assault on Allin and Perry until the Young Bucks intervened to make the save. The Rascalz eventually joined in to assist against the Don Callis Family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved