Sunday, April 12, 2026
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AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 4/8/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 654,000 viewers and earned a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Notably, these figures do not include viewers from HBO Max.

This represents a decline of 10.41% from the previous week’s 730,000 viewers and a decrease of 6.67% from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the same demographic. The rating in the 18-49 demographic was equal to the figure from two weeks ago. Additionally, the total audience was the lowest since the March 11th show, which recorded 619,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.114 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 637,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period last year, the show achieved a rating of 0.169 and attracted 616,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring Tony Schiavone, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, and AEW World Champion MJF.

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