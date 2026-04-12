Will Ospreay Discusses AEW Changes And Potential Future Plans

Top AEW star Will Ospreay discussed several topics with Josh Martinez from Superstar Crossover, including his perspective on how the company has evolved since his return.

Ospreay said, “I think there’s a lot more of a a collaborative effort between like the rosters and I think like there there seems to be like a a tightening of policing backstage and like checking people on behaviors and just like I enjoy like the idea that there is like a hierarchy and there are people that like I I go to and that I think are like the standard bearers and the reason why AEW’s like still going strong now. So, like I think a lot of it now is just everybody’s working on the same page. Everybody knows that, like what we’re trying to promote and what we’re trying to achieve.”

On working with Tony Khan to formulate a wrestling weekend in the U.S. while WWE is in Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 43:

“Mate, I’ll be honest with you. Like, it has crossed my mind, especially hearing about like it was going to be going over to Saudi Arabia. Like, why not? Like, do you know what I mean? Like, there’s going to be a bunch of wrestling fans that would usually flock to whatever stadium, whatever city that they’re in. And I think it’s just uh I think it’s something that we should heavily consider. I hope our boss is considering it because I think the best thing that we could do is on that on that day that Wrestlemania is over in Saudi Arabia, make affordable tickets for one of the greatest wrestling shows ever, and make it a whole weekend. Like, do I do Ring of Honor on the Saturday? Help out a bunch of indie promotions on the Friday. Like, do you know what I mean? I just think we could definitely formulate such a great, affordable time for wrestling fans and wrestling families as well. And I think if we don’t look at that, then what’s the point of even doing it?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)