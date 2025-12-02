Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/5/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, airing on USA Network.

The show is set to take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, at 8 PM ET, and it will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

In a highly anticipated match, “The Mega Star” LA Knight will face “The Ring General” GUNTHER in the finals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament. This matchup was established after Knight defeated “Main Event” Jey Uso in their semifinal bout, while GUNTHER triumphed over Solo Sikoa from MFT. The winner of this match will go on to face John Cena in Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th.

