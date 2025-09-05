Confirmed For Tonight’s Special Episode Of ROH TV On HonorClub

ROH has announced the lineup for tonight’s special episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Brodido, the AEW World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Champion, will face “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson in a ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match.

In another exciting matchup, AR Fox and The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) will take on The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Additionally, the Spanish Announce Project (Angélico and Serpentico) will face the Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari) in a tag team match.

The show will also feature “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo battling Rachael Ellering in a Pure Rules Match, while Trish Adora from Shane Taylor Promotions takes on Ashley Vox in another Pure Rules Match. Don Callis Family, consisting of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Hechicero, will face BEEF and LSG in a tag team match.

Furthermore, tonight’s episode will include Johnny TV against Alex Zayne in a singles match, Matt Mako taking on Josh Woods from the Premier Athletes in a Pure Rules Match, Jordan Oliver battling La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos in a singles match, and Aaron Solo facing The Conglomeration’s Hologram in another singles match.

