Conor McGregor Says He Has No Interest In Joining WWE (Video)

Conor McGregor made headlines last month when he began mentioning Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on social media. He teased something going down at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. However, there have been no recent updates on whether WWE has even discussed doing something with the UFC megastar.

The former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion hasn’t fought since being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264.

Adam’s Apple recently posted a video of McGregor signing autographs for fans when he was asked if he would be interested in WWE. McGregor responded, “No, not really.”

McGregor is currently awaiting the conclusion of the current season of The Ultimate Fighter before facing Michael Chandler.

You can check out the video below: