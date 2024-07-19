Contract Signing And Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has made some announcements regarding tonight’s SmackDown program.

WWE already stated that this week’s program will feature Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, an appearance from United States Champion Logan Paul, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ response to The Bloodline. Paul will defend his championship against LA Knight, while Rhodes faces Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.

WWE has revealed that Rhodes will kick off the show. Michin will also battle Tiffany Stratton in a singles match, while Knight and Paul will sign an in-ring contract for their WWE United States Championship match at SummerSlam.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made the following announcement: