Cora Jade Set To Compete At ALW’s Star Spangled Slammer This July

Atomic Legacy Wrestling has announced that Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, will face Izzy Moreno at the Star Spangled Slammer event on Sunday, July 27th, at the historic Ocean Center Arena in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Black was released from WWE at the beginning of May and has since secured several future booking dates with indie promotions, including a show with Black Label Pro on June 14th.