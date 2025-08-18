Cryptic Teaser Fuels Speculation On Cody Rhodes’ “Street Fighter” Movie Role

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is preparing to step into the world of cinema with a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, and a mysterious social media post has sparked major speculation about his character.

On August 17, comedian Andrew Schulz shared a shadowy still image to his Instagram Story, showing a lone figure standing on a sidewalk.

Rhodes’ entrance theme, “Kingdom,” played over the clip, accompanied by the caption: “A NEW WARRIOR HAS ENTERED…”

The phrasing is a nod to the iconic “Here comes a new challenger” screen from the legendary Street Fighter video game franchise.

The timing of the teaser has fans buzzing. Filming for Street Fighter isn’t scheduled to officially begin until September, and Rhodes’ commitment to the project is believed to be brief. This has led many to wonder if the image was taken from an actual shoot or if it was instead part of an early costume test created to generate hype.

Rhodes’ involvement in the movie was confirmed earlier this year. He is set to star alongside his longtime WWE rival Roman Reigns and, reportedly, NJPW star Hirooki Goto. According to reports, WWE management remains confident that Rhodes’ film schedule will not disrupt his role as the company’s top champion heading into the fall.