Current Lineup For AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2 premium live event (PLE).

In a highly anticipated match, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend his title against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Additionally, NXT’s Lola Vica and Mr. Iguana will face The Judgment Day, represented by WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

The AAA Tag Team Champions, Psycho Clown and Pagano, will defend their titles against The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Faby Apache and Natalya will compete against each other in a #1 Contender’s Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

In another title defense, AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will take on LWO’s Dragon Lee. The Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh and WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match, joined by two other competitors.

An exciting 8-Man Lucha Showcase Match will feature Nino Hamburguesa, Octagon Jr., La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Mini Abismo, Raul Mendoza, Lince Dorado, and Joaquin Wilde battling it out. Penta will also make a special appearance.

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2 is scheduled for Friday, September 12, at the Pavilion in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.