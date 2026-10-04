Sunday, October 4, 2026
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Current Lineup For AEW WrestleDream 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW WrestleDream
AEW WrestleDream

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has announced the current lineup for its 2026 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) event, set to take place this month.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), will defend their titles against Don Callis’ Family, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Champion, either “The CEO” Mercedes Moné or Queen Aminata, will defend her title against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness. There will also be an AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match, although the competitors have not yet been announced.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

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