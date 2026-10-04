Current Lineup For AEW WrestleDream 2026

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has announced the current lineup for its 2026 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) event, set to take place this month.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), will defend their titles against Don Callis’ Family, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Champion, either “The CEO” Mercedes Moné or Queen Aminata, will defend her title against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness. There will also be an AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match, although the competitors have not yet been announced.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! Clockwork Carnage, for the AEW World Championship, is coming to #AEWWrestleDream on Saturday, October 17 LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WAnlodg6oC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

#AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV

CLOCKWORK CARNAGE for the AEW World Title

8 wrestlers/2 stages/1 winner.

Stage 1: Entrants every 3 mins, who can be eliminated by pin/submission.

Stage 2: Once all 8 enter, they fight in a 15-min scoring period. Wrestler w/ most falls leaves Champion! pic.twitter.com/jRlpkZthmX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026