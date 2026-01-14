Current Lineup For February 3 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for an upcoming episode of NXT, scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

A 6-Man Ladder Match will be held to crown a new WWE NXT Champion after Oba Femi vacated the title at the end of last week’s show. NXT General Manager Ava opened the show surrounded by the men’s roster, addressing the future of the NXT Title.

Ava stated that the men’s division is “wide open” and expressed her excitement to see who steps up. Just then, Ricky Saints made his entrance.

Saints claimed that he ran Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi out of NXT, asserting that Femi left because he was afraid of a rematch. Saints declared he was the “then, now, and forever,” emphasizing the talent on NXT’s men’s roster while positioning himself as the focal point.

Saints assumed he would be awarded the NXT Championship, but Ava interrupted, asserting that he deserves an opportunity just like anyone else who makes that claim. She then announced the match and indicated that qualifying matches would begin the following week. As Ava exited the ring, a brawl quickly erupted among the men’s roster.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.