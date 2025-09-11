Current Lineup For Next Week’s AEW September To Remember

AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s special event, “September To Remember,” which will air as a three-hour show on TBS and HBO Max at the regular time of 8 PM ET.

In the first match announced for the event, La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos will face Mascara Dorada in the AEW Unified Championship Tournament First Round. This special will combine elements of both Dynamite and Collision, serving as the go-home show for All Out.

