Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In the main event, WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against Elio LeFleur.

Additionally, Josh Briggs will face WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a qualifier for the WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match. In another qualifier, “Super” Sean Legacy will take on Eli Knight.

Furthermore, Wren-QCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey), ZaRuca (ZARIA and Sol Ruca), and Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) will compete in a Triple Threat Match to determine the #1 Contender for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.