Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In the show, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley will defend her title against ZARIA. Additionally, WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey will face Kelani Jordan in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match. In another highly anticipated match, Mason Rook will take on Naraku for a chance to become the #1 contender for the WWE NXT Championship.

The episode will also feature a Mr. NXT Pageant, showcasing Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two.

Catch the live episode on The CW and available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.