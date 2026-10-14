Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a 6-Man Tag Team Match, The Vanity Project, consisting of WWE NXT North American Champion Jackson Drake and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, will face EK Prosper, AAA’s Mini Vikingo, and EVOLVE’s Chazz “Starboy” Hall.

Additionally, AAA World Tag Team Champions The Wagner Brothers (El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno) will compete against BirthRight (Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey) in a quarterfinal match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) will also battle Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) in another quarterfinal match of the same tournament. In a singles match, Cruz Montana will take on DarkState’s Dion Lennox.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.