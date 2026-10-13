Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Oba Femi vs. Roman Reigns

Oba Femi may have teased an imminent showdown with Roman Reigns following WWE Money in the Bank 2026, but a new report suggests that WWE has different plans for when the highly anticipated match will take place.

Femi defeated Bronson Reed in singles competition at Saturday’s premium live event before turning his attention to the reigning World Heavyweight Champion during the post-show.

Addressing Reigns directly, Femi delivered a brief warning.

“Tribal Chief, no more running. It’s about that time.”

The comments immediately fueled speculation that Femi could be preparing to challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the near future.

However, Dave Meltzer provided additional context during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining that Femi’s remarks were reportedly an unscripted response to the crowd’s enthusiasm rather than an indication of an immediate title match. “At the post-show, Oba did his interview talking about Roman Reigns and made it sound like it was imminent and not at WrestleMania,” Meltzer explained. “So what I was told is that he was reacting to the crowd and thought that that’s what he should do because the crowd was really into it.”

Meltzer went on to clarify that WWE is not currently planning to feature Femi against Reigns at Survivor Series, with the World Heavyweight Champion instead expected to participate in the event’s 10-man WarGames match. “But the match is not scheduled for Survivor Series. Obviously, Roman’s gonna be in the 10-man WarGames.”

According to Meltzer, WWE’s current plan is to hold the Femi vs. Reigns encounter at WrestleMania rather than during the next premium live event cycle. “The plan is WrestleMania. But he just got excited because the fans all wanted it and he had to respond. And he did, but by responding, he said, ‘I want that title.’ It makes everyone think, oh, he’s gonna get the title shot in the next pay-per-view cycle, which obviously he is not.”

While Femi’s post-show comments suggested that a confrontation with Reigns could be approaching, the report indicates that WWE intends to build toward the match over a longer period.

Meanwhile, Femi continued his ongoing storyline involving Paul Heyman during the October 12 episode of Monday Night Raw.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced a match between Femi and Reigns, and the reported WrestleMania plans remain subject to change.