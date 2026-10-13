Backstage News On Carmelo Hayes Joining The 946

New backstage details have emerged regarding Carmelo Hayes’ surprise return to WWE television and his addition to The 946, including who reportedly pushed for his involvement and how long the move had been planned.

Hayes was revealed as the faction’s newest member during the closing moments of the October 12 episode of WWE Raw, interfering in the six-man tag team main event involving The 946 and The Bloodline.

According to the X account False Finish, Royce Keys personally requested that WWE add Hayes to the group. The report also indicates that WWE officials have been pleased with the faction’s presentation since its introduction, with those involved receiving positive feedback behind the scenes. “Sources tell False Finish that WWE officials are very happy with the presentation of 946 so far. Officials feel like Royce Keys and company have ‘knocked it out of the park.’”

The account further claimed that Hayes had been earmarked for the faction for several months, with plans for his involvement reportedly established as early as July. “Another source noted that Carmelo Hayes has been a lock for the group since July. Hayes wrapped up his chase for the United States Championship on August 14 against Baron Corbin.”

Hayes had been absent from WWE television since his August 14 match against Corbin, leading to growing speculation about his status with the company.

Those questions intensified over the weekend when Hayes changed his X profile picture to an entirely black image.

AEW star MJF also attracted attention after sharing a throwback photograph of himself and Hayes from their time on the independent wrestling circuit. However, PWInsider.com reports that there was no truth to rumors suggesting Hayes was preparing to leave WWE or had been considered for release.

According to the report, there had been no discussions about Hayes departing the company, and his reduced television presence was believed to be a deliberate creative decision designed to build anticipation for his eventual reveal.

The absence, combined with his social media activity, reportedly led to speculation about scenarios that were never actually under consideration.

Following his return on Raw, Hayes addressed the situation with a brief Instagram statement. “The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated. Ain’t Nobody Safe.”

Hayes now joins Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker as part of The 946, which remains involved in an ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline.

If the reported timeline is accurate, Hayes’ addition was a long-term creative decision rather than a last-minute change, with WWE officials said to be satisfied with the faction’s direction so far.