Two More WWE ID Departures Amid Ongoing Roster Changes

WWE’s Independent Development (ID) program is reportedly undergoing further roster changes, with two additional wrestlers said to have departed the initiative.

According to PWInsider Elite, Cappuccino Jones and Santi Rivera are no longer part of the WWE ID program as of Tuesday, October 13.

Neither wrestler has publicly commented on the reported departures, and the circumstances surrounding their exits have not been disclosed.

Jones previously held the WWE ID Men’s Championship for 234 days, capturing the title in August 2025 before his reign ended in March 2026.

He also currently holds the Reality of Wrestling Texas Championship and has gained experience competing on WWE EVOLVE programming.

Rivera, meanwhile, is a 24-year-old independent wrestling talent who began his professional career in 2021.

Throughout his career, Rivera has competed for several independent promotions, including Create A Pro, Beyond Wrestling and Reality of Wrestling.

The reported departures follow several confirmed exits from WWE ID over the past week.

Laynie Luck, Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway have all announced that their respective runs with the developmental initiative have come to an end.

If the latest reports concerning Jones and Rivera are accurate, that would bring the number of recently reported or confirmed WWE ID departures to five.

Despite the exits, WWE continues to recruit new prospects for the program.

Richard Adonis, known as “The Silver Snake,” was recently announced as the latest addition after receiving his WWE ID contract from player/coach Timothy Thatcher during a WWN Proving Ground event in Florida.

Adonis joins Monica Monroe, Josiah Jean and Conan Lycan among the program’s recent signings.

The WWE ID initiative was established to identify promising independent wrestling talent and provide developmental opportunities that could lead to further involvement with WWE.

With multiple departures and new signings taking place in recent weeks, the program continues to experience significant roster turnover.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly provided additional details regarding the reported departures of Jones and Rivera.