Carmelo Hayes Breaks Silence Following WWE RAW Return And The 946 Reveal

Carmelo Hayes has issued his first public comments following his surprise return to WWE television, sending a warning to the roster after being revealed as the newest member of The 946.

The former NXT Champion made his unexpected comeback during the closing moments of the October 12 episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, Louisiana, ending an absence of nearly two months.

Hayes appeared during the six-man tag team main event, which saw Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of The 946 face Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Bloodline.

The match ended in a no contest after a masked Hayes interfered, attacking Sikoa with a crowbar before revealing his identity.

Following the interference, Hayes joined Nima and Price in a post-match assault on The Bloodline, with the faction restraining their opponents while Hayes repeatedly struck them with the weapon.

The appearance officially confirmed Hayes as the latest addition to The 946, joining Keys, Nima, Price and Jaida Parker.

His return came just one day after he sparked speculation about his WWE status by changing his profile picture on X to an entirely black image.

With Hayes having been absent from television for several weeks, the cryptic social media activity prompted questions about his future with the company.

Following Monday’s Raw, Hayes took to Instagram to address the speculation and deliver a brief warning. “The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Hayes wrote. “Ain’t Nobody Safe.”

The statement marked Hayes’ first public reaction to his return and new alliance, suggesting that he intends to make an immediate impact alongside The 946.

Previously associated with the SmackDown brand, Hayes now finds himself involved in one of Raw’s ongoing faction rivalries as The 946 continues its conflict with The Bloodline.

WWE has yet to announce Hayes’ next match following his return.