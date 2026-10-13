Maria Kanellis Addresses Potential WWE Return

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis has opened up about the possibility of returning to the ring, revealing that she would consider a special appearance at a future Royal Rumble or Evolution event.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kanellis discussed her wrestling future and whether fans could see her compete again.

Although she has no immediate plans to resume her in-ring career, Kanellis made it clear that she hasn’t completely ruled out another appearance. “I don’t know,” Kanellis said. “In wrestling, you never know. I haven’t closed the door, but it’s not always up to the person.”

When asked about the possibility of wrestling regularly again, Kanellis acknowledged that a full-time return is unlikely. However, she expressed interest in participating in a special event under the right circumstances. “Wrestling probably not, unless it’s like the Royal Rumble or another Evolution pay-per-view or something like that,” she explained. “But consistently wrestling? Probably not. I think it’s so much fun, and those girls took care of me so well the last time I was there, so that’s great.”

Kanellis also reflected positively on her previous in-ring experiences, crediting the women she worked alongside for helping her perform beyond what she believed were her natural wrestling abilities. “I got to look awesome in the ring, much better than I am. It was so much fun. But wrestling consistently, probably not. When I got into wrestling, it wasn’t for wrestling.”

Interestingly, Kanellis revealed that becoming an in-ring competitor was never her original ambition when she entered the professional wrestling industry.

Instead, she hoped to become a backstage interviewer, drawing inspiration from the entertaining interactions between Jonathan Coachman and The Rock during WWE television segments. “I’m sure you remember this, but Jonathan Coachman and The Rock used to have the banter backstage, and I really wanted to be an interviewer. I loved it. I loved the banter. I loved the way of moving the conversation from one topic to the other.”

Kanellis explained that she was particularly fascinated by how subtle reactions and exchanges could enhance a segment and help tell a story. “I loved that Jonathan Coachman could do one little thing, and it meant everything in the interview. So that’s what I wanted to do, and then somehow I ended up wrestling. But the interviewing part, the managing part, all of that, I really love.”

Throughout her career, Kanellis has worked in several different roles across professional wrestling, including as an in-ring competitor, manager and on-screen personality.

While she appears unlikely to return to a regular wrestling schedule, her comments suggest that she remains interested in the entertainment and storytelling aspects of the business.

For now, a potential Royal Rumble or Evolution appearance remains a possibility rather than a confirmed plan, with Kanellis emphasizing that any future return would depend on the opportunity being offered.