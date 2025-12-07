Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In exciting matchups, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion “The Glamour” Blake Monroe will issue an Open Challenge for her championship.

Additionally, “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace will face Kelani Jordan in a singles match. WWE LFG Season 2 winner Shiloh Hill will make his in-ring debut on NXT TV, and the tag team Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will also be featured.

every Tuesday night at 8/7c

