Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, set to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

TNA International Champion Stacks will defend his title against Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two. Additionally, Joe Hendry will face DarkState’s Dion Lennox in a singles match, and WWE Men’s Speed Champion Jasper Troy will defend his title against Tavion Heights.

In other matches, Lola Vice will take on Kelani Jordan in singles action. Fans can also expect to hear from the new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Izzi Dame of The Culling. Furthermore, NXT General Manager Ava will address the future of the NXT Championship.

