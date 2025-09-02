Current Lineup For This Month’s WWE WrestlePalooza PLE

During the post-WWE Clash in Paris episode of RAW, the company announced the lineup for this month’s WrestlePalooza premium live event (PLE).

“The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer will face IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship. This match comes after Vaquer won a battle royal to earn a title shot at Evolution, while SKY was originally set to compete against Naomi for the title before Naomi vacated it.

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20th, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. This event will mark WWE’s first premium live event on ESPN.