Current Lineup For WWE NXT No Mercy PLE

Following Tuesday night’s episode of NXT after WWE’s Heatwave, the company has announced three matchups for next month’s NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event (PLE).

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Lola Vice.

Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca will defend her WWE Women’s Speed Championship against an opponent to be determined.

Lastly, WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT,” Oba Femi, will defend his title against Ricky Saints.

WWE NXT No Mercy will take place on Saturday, September 27, at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.