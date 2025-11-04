Current WWE Star Says The New Day Are More Legendary Duo Than The Hardys

Who do you think are a more legendary tag-team: The New Day or The Hardys?

If you ask Grayson Waller, recent friend of The New Day, it’s a no-brainer.

The Australian WWE Superstar spoke with Chris Van Vliet on the latest episode of ‘INSIGHT’ about this opinion, as well as how he wants to have a match at a WWE premium live event in Australia.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On wanting to wrestle a WWE PLE match in Australia: “That’s 100% my goal. That was my goal this year. And unfortunately, it didn’t get to happen, which is obviously disappointing, but I got to perform twice in front of my home crowd. I’ve been dialed in for six months. This is what all my focus was on getting on these shows. I told them, I don’t care how, put me out in front of that crowd, and that match against Fenix that I had before the show on SmackDown, that’s my most memorable match I’ve ever had. I know we’ve done WrestleMania, we’ve done all those which was so good, but for me, that was the one that got me. Because when I came out, you don’t know the reaction you’re going to get in all these different cities. Fenix went out and they love Fenix. He wears a mask, and now WWE fans love idiots in masks, like The Lucha Losers are super over, which sucks. But then when I went out, and the reaction I got, and then they’re booing Fenix. We’re on Main Event, we’re before the show, usually this isn’t the big stuff. So when they chant my name and that type of stuff like that meant a lot, because I always rep Australia, that’s what I’m really proud of, and to get that energy back from the crowd, that was my favorite match I’ve had.”

On believing The New Day are better than The Hardys: “They’re just falling off a ladder. That’s so hard? I could do that. You know how many fail videos I’ve seen on YouTube of people, old people, falling off ladders? I’ve seen it happen before. I’m not impressed with the Hardys. I think The New Day would dog walk the Hardys.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.