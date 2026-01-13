Current WWE Superstar Addresses Rumors Of Having Issues With Alcohol

Does Nikki Bella have an alcohol addition?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed this topic, as well as rumors of having plastic surgery, during the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast.

The following are some of the highlights and a complete video archive of the show.

On questions about her cosmetic surgery: “Everyone keeps asking me, like they want to ask me the outer things, like surgeries, this, that, “What is it?” You guys, all I can tell you, it’s happiness, it’s growth, it’s self-love. It truly is the shine of the sun and Brie, you know me best. You know I’m not hiding stuff in the closet. It’s hard work. Don’t get me wrong. I work hard with my trainer and I eat well overall. I do have my little times that I want to go get a Coke on ice and a little palette ice and I want to have some cookies, but I don’t do that a lot.”

On her drinking habits: “I actually returned to DM the other day because I felt in her DMs of like, “I look at you and your sister and I think you guys drink a lot like me and how do you do it looking the way you do?” And I had to tell her like, people think we drink a lot more than we do. We actually do not drink a lot. We’re all about moderation… two days a week, but because of content on social media, it makes people think we drink every day, right? I wanted to explain that to her because I go, ‘I don’t want you to think that because of what IG life looks like, that we’re just doing this party life every day. That is not what we do. Brie and I are very good,’ and I go, ‘And also we never really do more than two glasses.’ It’s very rare. It has to be a New Year’s Eve night or something, a party where we go above two… I just wanted her to know. I gave her our full breakdown and I talked to her about our moderations, and then I talked through, ‘We are very pro on if we feel like we are intoxicating our bodies, we know how to detox it.’ Like when we took the time out at the Wynn. We go, ‘We might drink a lot tonight, so let’s give our body all the yumminess so we can appreciate tonight.’ You and I have always been very good about that.”