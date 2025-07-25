D-Von Dudley Credits DDP & Randy Orton For Inspiring Comeback Match

A legendary tag team rivalry will be reignited one final time as WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is officially coming out of retirement to reunite with Bully Ray as Team 3D for one last match — a dream rematch against The Hardys at TNA Bound For Glory on October 26, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan.

In a heartfelt video on his official YouTube channel, D-Von explained his motivations for stepping back into the ring after nearly a decade away. Since departing WWE in 2016 and transitioning into a backstage producer role, he admitted he never stopped feeling like he had unfinished business inside the squared circle.

“There was always that itch that I felt that I had to scratch. And that was to get back in the ring and have my last match… I’m doing it for my kids. They get a chance to see their dad do something that he loved and they could say they were there.”

“I’m doing it for myself… and for the fans who’ve supported me for over 30 years.”

D-Von’s comeback didn’t come easy. He revealed that a major back surgery in 2021 nearly ended any chance of an in-ring return. Rehab was grueling, and the pain pushed him to nearly 300 lbs. But a call to Diamond Dallas Page — and a strict DDPY program — helped him shed the weight and reignite his confidence.

“I started to feel the body change… I went from almost 300 lb to 227.”

He also credited Randy Orton — who underwent the same spinal procedure — for giving him the mental game plan to return smartly.

“Randy told me, ‘Think smart. Take care of yourself. Don’t do the reckless stuff you used to do.’ That stayed with me.”

The Final Chapter

The match is being billed as the final chapter of one of wrestling’s most legendary rivalries — a story that defined the tag team revolution of the late ’90s and early 2000s. Team 3D (D-Von & Bully Ray) and The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) tore down arenas in TLC matches, ladder wars, and brawls that redefined what tag team wrestling could be.

“What better place than TNA — the company that gave Team 3D one of the greatest chapters of our career — to say goodbye the right way?” D-Von added.

A Night of Legends

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 is shaping up to be a historic night. With Team 3D and The Hardys clashing one final time in Detroit, the promotion is promising a celebration of tag team legacy, perseverance, and emotional closure for fans who’ve followed both duos for decades.

“God is in my corner,” D-Von said. “This is my last hurrah. I’m doing this with love, for my family, for my fans, and for the legacy we built.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates as the road to Bound For Glory continues — including comments from Bully Ray, Matt & Jeff Hardy, and the full match card as it develops.