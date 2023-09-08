D-Von Dudley Says “A Prominent Figure In WWE” Didn’t Like Him Because He Was Black

D-Von Dudley recently appeared as a guest on the “Good Karma Wrestling” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Dudley discussed racism in wrestling and said the following:

“I remember coming into certain locker rooms and there were certain people that didn’t care if it got out how they were treating you. There was a prominent figure in WWE, I should say that he was office, that basically told me that he didn’t like me because I was black. Two occasions he told me. Bubba was there on one of them and Bubba was there on the second one along with Paul Heyman, Tommy Dreamer, and Spike. To this day, I have no respect nor do I like this individual. I’m not going to go and put him on blast right now but I don’t care for him, so I just stay away from him.”

“I just know that we have come a long way. I’m not going to sit here and cry over something that might have happened 10 years ago. I just move on and make the best of it. Look at my career, I have nothing to be sad about. I have nothing to have any remorse about it. Bubba and I have become the greatest tag team of our era.”

You can check out the complete interview below: