Dakota Kai Addresses Speculation About Her WWE In-Ring Return

Dakota Kai, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has continued to appear on WWE television as part of Damage CTRL. Dakota was seen without a knee brace on the January 29th, 2024 edition of RAW, sparking internet speculation that she is about to return to the ring.

Dakota addressed speculation during a Twitch stream.

“I actually forgot my brace. That’s why I didn’t have it on, on Monday. That doesn’t mean anything. You’ve probably seen someone like Zoey [Stark], she still wears her brace. I will have to be wearing it when I wrestle, but I forgot it. Don’t read into guys. I literally forgot it.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

During a Royal Rumble weekend interview, Dakota told Denise Salcedo that she was wearing heels for the first time since her injury and that “we’re so close.”