Damian Priest And R-Truth Given “Wepa Up” Name In New WWE Merchandise

WWE Shop has recently released new merchandise for the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest and R-Truth. They have been given an official team name: “Wepa Up.”

The term “Wepa Up” combines Priest’s use of the phrase “Wepa” and R-Truth’s catchphrase “What’s Up.” While WWE has not officially recognized the team by this name, it may serve as a catchy phrase for their merchandise, as it appears on multiple products.

Priest and R-Truth won the titles on the March 20th episode of SmackDown, defeating JC Matero and Tama Tonga of the MFTs. Currently, the duo has no next Tag Team Title defense scheduled. They retained their titles last week in a match against Kit Wilson and The Miz, and they have not yet been announced for either night of WrestleMania 42.