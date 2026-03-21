Damian Priest And R-Truth Win WWE Tag Team Titles On SmackDown

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest and R-Truth challenged MFT (Tama Tonga and JC Mateo) for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

In a match that lasted just under nine minutes, Priest and Truth emerged victorious, capturing the titles.

Towards the end of the match, the Wyatt Sicks entered the ring to brawl with Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga, which prompted MFT to join the fray.

Uncle Howdy then applied a Mandible Claw on Solo Sikoa, leading Mateo to make the save. This allowed Truth to recover from a near fall and execute a side kick. Priest then delivered a clothesline to Tonga, setting him up for Truth to hit the Attitude Adjustment for the win and to claim the titles.

This victory marks Priest’s third reign as a WWE Tag Team Champion and Truth’s first. Priest previously held the titles twice with Finn Bálor during his time in The Judgment Day.

MFT’s title reign ended after 56 days, having won the titles from Wyatt Sicks on the January 23rd episode of SmackDown.