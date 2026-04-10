Damian Priest Criticizes Pat McAfee Angle, Says Locker Room Frustration Is Real

WWE star Damian Priest has shared strong thoughts regarding Pat McAfee’s recent involvement in a major SmackDown storyline, revealing that the reaction backstage was far from universally positive.

As seen on the April 3, 2026 episode of SmackDown, McAfee was unveiled as Randy Orton’s mystery ally following an attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The segment has since sparked debate both among fans and internally within WWE.

While speaking with Gabby LaSpisa, Priest did not hold back when discussing his reaction to the angle and how it was received behind the scenes.

“It sucks. Not a fan. You know, somebody who knows Pat, get along with him. But for me, that’s not my taste. I don’t think it helps anything. He didn’t need it. So for me, and, you know, I’m sure a lot of people aren’t going to be happy that I said that, but in the locker room specifically, like a lot of us weren’t happy and that’s real.

Like I was asked by some of the younger talent, like, what did I think? And I thought it was bull. We’re a PG show, right? But he could come in and he could throw F-bombs and say whatever he wants. For me, that’s like one of those things that so many other talent, even from one word, can benefit. And it’s like, wow, now they’re up here.

Instead, you take somebody who’s not even here all the time and gets away with saying something like that, who doesn’t even need it. Not going to lie, it kind of pissed me off.”

Priest’s comments highlight a broader conversation about consistency in presentation and opportunities within WWE, particularly when it comes to part-time personalities appearing in prominent roles.

The storyline involving McAfee, Orton, and Rhodes continues to develop as WWE heads into WrestleMania 42, with tensions both on-screen and behind the scenes adding further intrigue to the build.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this developing story.