Danhausen Explains Gift Of Teeth To Michael Cole

Danhausen has shared his perspective on the crowd reaction to his unusual WWE debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 in Chicago.

The eccentric wrestler made his first appearance for WWE on February 28, emerging from a shipping crate accompanied by dancers before presenting commentator Michael Cole with a jar of teeth and then disappearing from the arena. While many reports from the United Center suggested the crowd reaction included noticeable boos, Danhausen insisted that the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Speaking on Raw Recap, Danhausen humorously described the reception in his own unique style. “Oh, there was thunderous applause,” he said. “I came out and they yelled, ‘Yes! Finally Danhausen has arrived.’ I could hear each and every one of them hop off their seats and applaud.”

Danhausen also referenced the crate entrance itself, joking that he had done the concept before fictional vampire stories such as The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The segment also included an interaction with the commentary team. Danhausen focused primarily on Michael Cole, presenting him with the jar of teeth as a sign of appreciation for his long career with WWE. “I gave it to Michael Cole because he’s been around for a long time. He’s earned it,” Danhausen explained.

However, Danhausen made it clear that he intentionally ignored Cole’s broadcast partner, Wade Barrett. “But I was quite rude to Mr. Wade Barrett,” he added. “I said, ‘I don’t have any gifts for you – up yours.’”

The bizarre exchange left the commentary desk visibly confused, something Danhausen said he expected given the unique nature of his character.

Since his debut, Danhausen has appeared on both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. However, he is currently being presented as a free agent without a permanent brand assignment.