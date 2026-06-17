Danhausen Jokes About Signing With NBA Champion New York Knicks

WWE star Danhausen has been experiencing a surge in popularity following the New York Knicks’ long-awaited NBA championship victory.

The Knicks secured their first NBA title since 1973 this past Saturday night, winning a closely contested Game 5 with a score of 94-90 and clinching the final series 4-1.

Building on the excitement from the Knicks’ championship run, Danhausen is aiming to add one more achievement to his impressive résumé: retiring as a world champion. The Very Nice, Very Evil WWE star took to his Twitter (X) account to jokingly request a one-day contract with the New York Knicks. This humorous request likely stems from the momentum generated during the NBA Playoffs, as Danhausen has become an unexpected part of the Knicks’ championship narrative.

Danhausen wrote, “Danhausen is requesting a one-day contract with The KNICKSHAUSEN so he may retire from basketball’s as a champion of the world.”

Although he never suited up for the team or played a single minute on the court, Danhausen embraced the notion that he played a role in the Knicks’ postseason revival. This connection began during the New York Knicks’ first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, where Danhausen claimed responsibility for the Knicks falling behind 2-1 after he placed a “curse” on the team. Following Game 3, Danhausen announced that he had lifted the curse, after which the Knicks went on a remarkable run, winning 15 of their next 16 games to secure the NBA Championship.

As the Knicks advanced through the playoffs, Danhausen’s involvement in the storyline grew.

He appeared on ESPN broadcasts during multiple playoff games and throughout the NBA Finals, further fueling the lighthearted connection between himself and the team’s success. Recently, Danhausen was even invited to the Knicks’ victory parade this Thursday.