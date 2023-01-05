Darby Allin Crowned TNT Champion on AEW Dynamite (Video)

Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe and won the TNT Championship in his hometown of Seattle, WA on the first AEW Dynamite of 2023.

Before the match began, Joe grabbed Nick Wayne, the son of Allin’s trainer, the late Buddy Wayne. Allin attacked Joe with a skateboard and performed a swanton off the top of a ladder. Taz noted that Allin’s left leg appeared to have struck Joe in the head.

The match finally began, and Joe dominated for several minutes before Allin made a comeback. For the finish, the turnbuckle was exposed, but it was Joe that was sent into it. Allin won the title with the Code Red and two Coffin Drops.

After the match, confetti went off in the arena and Sting came to the ring to celebrate with Allin.

This is Allin’s 2nd reign as TNT Champion.

