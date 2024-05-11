Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling announced a match for this week’s episode of Rampage on TBS, which is set to air immediately following Collision.
It was announced that “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo will face Lady Frost in a singles match.
#AEWRampage TOMORROW LIVE on TBS following #AEWCollision
Vancouver, BC LIVE 10/9c
Deonna Purrazzo vs Lady Frost#theVirtuosa returns to the ring TOMORROW for the 1st time since her postmatch altercation w/ Thunder Rosa in Jacksonville @dailysplace, TOMORROW LIVE @ 10/9c on TBS pic.twitter.com/EDFeZGk0qi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2024