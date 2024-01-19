Darby Allin Nearly Broke His Neck At AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Darby Allin has dodged many bullets in the ring throughout his AEW career.

Earlier this month was another example.

During a recent KSDK interview, the charismatic AEW performer revealed he nearly broke his neck during the Texas Tornado Tag-Team main event of the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming special at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

“The thing with AEW is, you can expect the unexpected,” he said. “I mean that, I’m not just trying to sell anything.”

He continued, “Every week, there is crazy shenanigans going on. Last week, I almost broke my neck. This week, we have so much crazy stuff. Literally, it’s something different every week. We don’t play it safe. I was in town, I saw this arch, and I kind of want to jump off of it.”

Check out the complete interview at KSDK.com.