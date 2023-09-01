Darby Allin Says He Is Not 100-Percent Heading Into AEW ALL OUT

Darby Allin is banged up heading into AEW ALL OUT 2023 this Sunday night in Chicago, Illinois.

The charismatic AEW fan-favorite spoke with CBS Chicago to promote the show, and during the interview, he revealed that he is not 100-percent following the Tag-Team Coffin Match with Sting against Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage at AEW ALL IN 2023 this past Sunday night in London, England.

“I’m not 100-percent,” he said. “We had a show in London, I really messed my spine up. I’m trying to take it easy before Sunday. My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine.”

Also during the interview, he spoke about his match with Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship this weekend.

“Luchasaurus, he’s a huge dude,” he added. “I think a lot of it has to do with where I’m willing to go in that ring. A lot of people aren’t willing to go where I’m willing to go mentally. I can take a big butt kicking. When things are going, there are things I’m capable of that I believe nobody else is.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.