Dark Match Result From This Week’s WWE SmackDown In Glendale, AZ.

By
Matt Boone
-

The action was off-and-running before WWE Friday Night SmackDown went live on the air on FOX on Friday night.

Prior to the start of this week’s live two-hour episode of the weekly Friday night WWE on FOX blue brand show, a dark match took place for the live crowd in Glendale, Arizona.

In action in the lone pre-show dark match at this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown taping at the Desert Diamond Arena was Cameron Grimes, who defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis in one-on-one action.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. For complete results of this week’s SmackDown from Glendale, AZ., click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR