Dark Match Result From This Week’s WWE SmackDown In Glendale, AZ.

The action was off-and-running before WWE Friday Night SmackDown went live on the air on FOX on Friday night.

Prior to the start of this week’s live two-hour episode of the weekly Friday night WWE on FOX blue brand show, a dark match took place for the live crowd in Glendale, Arizona.

In action in the lone pre-show dark match at this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown taping at the Desert Diamond Arena was Cameron Grimes, who defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis in one-on-one action.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. For complete results of this week’s SmackDown from Glendale, AZ., click here.